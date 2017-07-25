Florida driver’s licenses to get complete makeover

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida drivers, get ready for a new look for your licenses beginning in August.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, drivers will be issued new IDs, which are said to be more secure than current IDs. The new card will use a light blue Florida state seal with the letters “FL” in bold font over a white base.

Those with current ID cards and licenses can still use them until they are phased out, said officials.

Transparent backgrounds will be used with headshot images, officials added, and appear in four locations on the ID.

New colors will be used, as well, to differentiate the types of licenses. The colors will be:

Blue font: commercial drivers licenses

Green font: drivers licenses

Red font: identification cards

Orange font: learner’s permit

For information on when IDs will be available at your location, click here.

