Florida driver caught trying to ‘renew’ registration with Sharpie

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The internet is full of “do it yourself” hacks. But we strongly recommend not trying this one at home.

The Florida Highway Patrol showed how a driver in Orlando tried to forge the year on his car’s registration sticker by using a Sharpie to write an 8 over the 7.

Considering the sticker expired in February, it appears the driver’s DIY work did the trick for a few months before being caught.

FHP’s twitter post pointed out that a renewal costs $70, compared to the $500 the driver ended up having to pay to spend a night behind bars.

“Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work… priceless,” FHP’s caption read.

Renewing tag right way-$70 Permanent marker-$2 Night in jail-$500+ Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work… priceless pic.twitter.com/j5ZnE7tCLg — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 8, 2017

