Florida deputy has close encounter with black bear

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A police officer in north Florida had an up-close encounter with a black bear, and he has the video to prove it.

Deputy John Remington came across the bear after responding to a call early Saturday morning.

“I saw him when he was further down the road and I figured I could get a picture of him so I put the car in park and got out to take a picture and he kept walking so I just flipped it to video,” Remington told Fox 35.

However, Remington did not expect the bear to walk right up next to him.

“He got closer and I decided I should probably get back in the car,” Remington said.

He said the bear did not appear menacing, but believed the animal was just curious… or maybe hungry.

“He was probably just looking for doughnuts and you know, what better place to look than a cop car?” he joked.

