Florida deputy captures video of dog skateboarding in yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies see a lot of interesting things while out patrolling the streets. But a skateboarding dog definitely may be one of the strangest sights yet!

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to describe the unusual scene.

“This one will make you smile! Police see a lot of things. When JSO Officer Busatta caught this dog skateboarding in Northwest Jacksonville he couldn’t stop laughing. He took a video to share with you all. Enjoy!” the post’s caption read.

The video shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the pooch skating in the yard of a home, seemingly practicing its skills all on its own.

Since sharing the video Monday morning, it has received over 2,000 likes and has been shared more than 600 times so far.

