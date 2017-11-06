Florida D-SNAP card distribution to resume at larger venues

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Food for Florida program will continue to provide assistance to residents who suffered losses after Hurricane Irma, but after an overwhelming turnout last month, this week they are implementing a major change.

Tuesday through Thursday, government officials are hoping to avoid the giant lines that formed last month. “We’re doing one mega site [per county], as opposed to the four sites before,” said Florida Department of Children and Families spokesperson Bronwyn Stanford. “We’re trying to hit all areas in the county.”

Miami-Dade residents taking part of Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may head to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and Broward residents can go to the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

This time, officials are organizing the distributions by last name, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Tuesday: A-F

– Wednesday: G-P

– Thursday: Q-Z

Residents will be required to present state ID or driver’s license. Recipients will receive pre-loaded access cards.

D-SNAP card distribution caused long lines in Miami-Dade and Broward in October. Residents waited in line for hours at venues like Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah and CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

Officials are hoping the two larger venues will help bring the wait times down.

