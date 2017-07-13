Florida county issues new ‘no homework’ policy for elementary school students

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — Elementary school students in Marion County can expect to be homework free for the upcoming school year.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Marion County Superintendent Heidi Maier said research has shown that homework does not enhance learning.

The study Maier cites states that reading to a child has more benefits than homework, and as a result, the district is calling for parents to replace homework with 20-minute reading sessions.

A spokesperson for the county said teachers will still have the authority to assign homework, but will be encouraged to do so sparingly and only for large projects like the science fair, the paper reports.

The new rule will not apply to high school and middle school students.

