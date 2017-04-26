Florida considers warning on lottery ads, tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Lottery tickets and advertising would contain several warnings about gambling under a bill the House passed.

The House passed the bill 111-3 on Wednesday.

It would require all advertising carry one of six warnings on the addictiveness of gambling. Warnings would also say gambling causes financial problems and that there are very low odds of winning. The same warnings would also be printed on the front of tickets.

The Florida Lottery sells a wide lineup of tickets ranging in price from $1 to $25 at more than 13,000 locations across the state. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in January.

A Senate bill has been approved in two of three committee stops, but the last committee isn’t scheduled to meet before the legislative session ends May 5.

