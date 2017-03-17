Florida businessman creates red light photo jammer, FHP says it’s illegal

(WSVN) - It’s a camera flash that can cost you hundreds. So one Florida business owner wants to turn the tables on red light camera operators with a flash of his own.

Pete Muller in Longwood, near Orlando, created the No Photo Camera Jammer. And, as he showed Fox 35, the thin rectangular device mounts just below the car’s license plate. When a red light camera flashes, the device flashes back.

“When other light is introduced from another angle it will throw the camera’s settings off and make the license plate completely unreadable,” Muller said.

The flash isn’t visible to the naked eye.

Muller insists he is not encouraging drivers to run red lights, but is against machines giving out tickets.

“I’m a believer in the fact that you should have an actual officer that witnesses and pulls you over and writes you a ticket for it,” he told Fox 35.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steven Montiero said the device is “100 percent not legal in the state of Florida” because the product is intended to obscure a license plate.

“What we’re looking at is the intent,” Montiero said. “The intent is to stop any type of authority or law enforcement or person from viewing this.”

However, criminal defense attorney Whitney Boan told the station that the state’s statute “says nothing about intent.”

