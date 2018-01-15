Florida bill may impose statewide ban on orcas for entertainment

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida may soon impose a statewide ban on orca shows and breeding of killer whales.

According to the bill, Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D – Coral Springs) has presented the Florida Orca Protection Act, which was introduced on Jan. 9. This bill would statutorily ban the breeding or shows using killer whales in Florida.

The bill would make it illegal as of July 2018 to hold orcas in captivity for the purpose of entertainment.

The bill adds that any orca located in Florida on July 1, 2018 would only be able to be held in captivity for entertainment purposes until Dec. 31, 2019. After that date, the bill states the orcas “may be used…for educational purposes only.”

According to Fox News, Moskowitz said educational purposes constitutes as a live display to provide “science-based education to the public,” including “natural behaviors, enrichment, exercise activities and live narration and video content.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.