Florida beachgoers pull man’s body from Atlantic Ocean

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say beachgoers in New Smyrna Beach pulled a man’s body from the Atlantic Ocean.

New Smyrna Beach Lt. Shane Riggle tells local news outlets the body of 36-year-old Aron Jay Engberg was spotted on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived after someone called 911, but officials say CPR attempts weren’t made.

Riggle says Engberg’s wife reported him missing on Monday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

