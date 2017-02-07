Florida among top 10 happiest states in America, survey says

MIAMI (WSVN) - While Florida may have a reputation for being full of, let’s say, interesting people, one study indicates that most of them are pretty happy.

According to financial news site 24/7 Wall St., the website reviewed all 50 U.S. states based on their scores in the Gallup-Healthways 2016 Well-Being Index, which was conducted from Jan. 2 to Dec. 30, 2016, and discovered that Florida came in at number 10 on the happiest states list.

Florida jumped to the 10th spot after historically receiving low or middle rankings, explained the website, saying the state experienced one of the largest improvements in well-being in the history of the survey.

In 2016, Florida residents reported a higher sense of well-being in purpose, community, social relationships and physical health than a majority of states.

However, clearly hindering the state’s ranking is the financial strain that comes with living in the Sunshine State.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the typical Florida household earns $49,426 a year, roughly $6,000 less than the national median household income.

Furthermore, an estimated 15.7 percent of Florida residents live in poverty, a slightly larger share than the 14.7 percent national poverty rate.

Hawaii took the top spot in the survey, while West Virginia has the regrettable distinction of appearing at the bottom of the rankings. To see the full list of happiest (and most miserable) states, click here.

