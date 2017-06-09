Flooding closes Sawgrass Mills Mall for third day in a row

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills Mall will remain closed, Friday, which marks the third day in a row.

According to Sunrise Police, the mall will remain closed until Sawgrass Mills Mall officials make a decision on what to do throughout the weekend.

The mall was affected by heavy rain at the beginning of the week, and the severe flooding has yet to evaporate from the mall’s parking lot.

