Flooding closes down Miami-Dade courthouse

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade county courthouse will be closed Wednesday because of flooding.

The Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to flooding from the day’s rain.

Hearings scheduled for Wednesday at the family courthouse in downtown Miami will be re-scheduled, and parties have been notified.

If you have questions, you can call their hotline: 305-349-7777.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.