Flooding shuts down Sawgrass Mills Mall for second day in a row

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have closed the Sawgrass Mills Mall for the second day in a row, Thursday.

According to Sunrise Police, the mall will remain closed due to severe flooding in and around the area. 7SkyForce HD was over the mall’s parking lot where massive amounts of water could be seen.

Sawgrass Mills Mall’s official Twitter also confirmed that the mall will remain closed.

Due to area flooding, Sawgrass Mills will remain closed at this time. We will continue to assess the situation and update regularly. — Sawgrass Mills (@ShopSawgrass) June 8, 2017

On Wednesday, the mall was also shut down after heavy rain flooded the majority of Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.