Flooding brings South Florida businesses to a halt

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Water levels across parts of South Florida have brought businesses to a halt and left many people confined to their homes.

Pumps were brought to the Sawgrass Mills Mall, Thursday evening, after the flooding caused it to be closed for two day’s in a row. Officials announced on Friday morning that the mall would remain closed for a third day.

7SkyForce HD flew over the mall’s parking lot, which looked more like a lake.

At a Burger King around the corner, the water proved to be too much for one woman’s car. She misjudged the depth of the water and ended up stranded. “There is no place for it to go,” she said.

Over in Davie, a man said the flooding, which turned his street into a river, has not been this bad in nearly 20 years. “Town of Davie and Florida Control District has been sitting on their butts, and haven’t done a damn thing,” said Dick Postlewaite.

Residents of another Davie neighborhood were left with no choice but to slosh through the water just to get out of their homes.

“Yeah, I mean I don’t know exactly what I’m walking around in unfortunately,” said Terry Snipes, a resident at Paradise Village. “I need to eat at this point, so there is a store over there and I’m going to the store.”

In Plantation, there are many more homes with water woes. Over in Plantation Acres, 7SkyForce HD flew over a barn, where six horses had to be moved from their now uninhabitable home.

“I would say at the lowest point a foot, but the highest about four feet,” said Dana Doty of the water depth in her barn.

In Weston a viewer sent in a picture of a gator on the street, but it’s what you can’t see that is a real cause for concern, according to health officials.

“The longer the water stays standing, the more dangerous it becomes,” said Dr. Bo Rosenblatt of Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Health experts warned the public about going into the standing rain water. It may look like a great place for fishing, but officials say you may catch something you don’t want.

“We have all kind of bacteria, viruses, parasites in there,” said Dr. Rosenblatt. “You have to assume any standing water is sewage or mixed with some degree of sewage.”

Adding to the drama, the standing water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying diseases like Zika.

Broward County sprayed larvicide in parts of Hollywood Thursday night and will hit Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill and Sunrise Friday.

The mosquito spraying in Broward County will go till about 6 a.m. Friday, and resume at 10 p.m.

