MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - As storm clouds drop rain on South Florida, many residents are noticing increased street flooding due to the king tide.

The King tide is a seasonal high tide that usually occurs between Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 and again between Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. A third, and usually largest tide rises around Nov. 5.

Seasonal high tides, in addition to heavy rain in some areas caused street flooding seen in areas like Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and Miami Shores.

“I’m from Sunny Isles Beach. Coming down, it’s not that bad, but once I hit here, this Miami Shores area, I didn’t realize that the streets are so flooded,” said one woman driving in the area.

While the flood waters can recede relatively quickly, they can still cause damage to nearby buildings and cars that drive quickly through the water, so it is recommended that motorists proceed with caution while in a flooded area.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.