Flood waters drown Davie neighborhoods, farms

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rains continue to pound Broward County, Davie residents are feeling particularly peeved as flood waters rise, affecting homes and farms.

“It’s never been this high, no. Never been this high,” remarked one man.

Stalled cars, over-flowed canals and worried faces are some of the many things that marred Davie, Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain caused streets to flood as cars desperately and cautiously tried to pass through.

Some drivers had second thoughts about taking the risk.

School buses drove through the area, but the seats were empty as many parents decided not to allow their children to leave home due to the inherent risks.

“Do you blame them? It’s really unsafe,” said a bus driver.

At Southwest 133rd Avenue, Public Works placed cones in the street to mark a canal that is impossible to see due to the flooding.

“It started when the rain started two days ago, and then it just hasn’t stopped, and it’s gotten higher and higher and higher,” said Anthony Strausberger, who later decided that walking would prove to be safer than driving his vehicle.

The flooding also extended to farm areas nearby Southwest 18th Street, where only large vehicles could make it through the roads without stalling.

Several horses could be seen on farms standing in the water.

Aerial footage showed flooded farmland.

One woman said she once lost a vehicle to flooding like this, and since then, the city raised her street in hopes of preventing history from repeating itself.

The rain is expected continue well into the day Wednesday.

