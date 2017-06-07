Flood watch extended for Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A flood watch has been extended for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 2 a.m., Thursday.

The flood watch comes after heavy rains hit South Florida for several days, causing flooding, travel delays and closures.

Sawgrass Mills Mall was closed, Wednesday, after flood waters submerged cars in the parking lot.

Zoo Miami also closed its doors in the middle of the day due to the harsh weather.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International Airports saw many flight cancelations and delays. As of Wednesday morning, there were 11 delays and 18 cancellations at MIA, and 125 delays and 20 cancellations at FLL.

According to the Associated Press, the weather service reported, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 10.23 inches of rain had fallen over the previous 48 hours in Sunrise. In Davie, officials recorded 10.28 inches of rain over the 48-hour period. Weston recorded 11 inches in that same time period.

The Associated Press also said on Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale set a rainfall record with 4.78 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.96 inches set in 1926. In West Palm Beach, the 4.18 inches broke the record of 3 inches set in 1904.

