Flood advisory issued for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issues a flood advisory for north central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida and south central Broward County in southeastern Florida until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain was indicated due to thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, and may cause flooding in parts mainly from Miami Lakes to Weston.

Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area, officials said.

