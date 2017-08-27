MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy rains due to thunderstorms across South Florida have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

The urban and small stream flood advisory applies to Northeastern Miami-Dade and Southeastern Miami-Dade. Cities affected include Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar.

Heavy rain and thunder west of Miami. Hialeah, among many other spots, getting soaked! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GA1E1eNs2Y — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) August 27, 2017

Meteorologists said up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Officials urged residents to take the necessary precautions, Motorists are advised to turn around, whenever possible, if they encounter flooded roadways.

