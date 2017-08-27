MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has canceled a flood advisory that had been issued for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties after thunderstorms moved across South Florida, Sunday.

The urban and small stream flood advisory applied to Northeastern Miami-Dade and Southeastern Miami-Dade. Cities affected included Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and Miramar.

Flood Advisory cancelled for Dade and Broward. Flood Watch still in progress, south FL. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VyyuP1XwfO — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) August 27, 2017

Meteorologists said up to two inches of rain had already fallen when the advisory was issued.

A flood watch is expected to expire at 8 p.m. but could be extended.

Officials urged residents to take the necessary precautions. Motorists are advised to turn around, whenever possible, if they encounter flooded roadways.

