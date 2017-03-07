FLL to add 3,100 parking spaces for public use

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday announced it will add 3,100 spaces for public parking on May 15.

The spaces will be on the top three floors of the Cypress Garage next to Terminal 1, the press release said.

The additional parking spaces will accommodate increased traffic at Terminal 1’s new Concourse A, scheduled to open in June 2017, the release said. The concourse will feature five new international gates.

The additional public parking spaces used to be occupied by airport employees, who will move to the Airport Economy Lot. That lot will subsequently close to the public.

