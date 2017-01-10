FLL shooting victim released from hospital as shooter awaits next hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting has been released from the hospital, as the accused shooter awaits another hearing in federal court.

Four victims remain at Broward Health Medical Center, Tuesday, including two who are listed in critical condition. The other two are in stable condition, officials said.

The shooter charged with multiple counts of murder, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is still in federal custody in Fort Lauderdale as he awaits next week’s court appearance.

“The most serious charge against him is the act of violence at an international airport,” said attorney David Weinstein. “That carries the potential of the death penalty.”

According to the FBI, Santiago believed he was being influenced by ISIS. Officials took Santiago’s gun from him but returned it in December.

Santiago opened fire in a baggage claim area, Friday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring many more.

Broward County commissioners discussed the shooting at a commission meeting, Tuesday. “The moment of silence today takes on special meaning,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, family members and our entire community affected by Friday’s tragic event.”

The commissioners vowed to figure out how the surveillance video from the shooting, which shows Santiago opening fire, was illegally obtained by TMZ, which has since been rebroadcast by many media outlets.

