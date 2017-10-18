FLL implements virtual ramp control for safer travels

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A few features implemented at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are expected to assure safe travels.

The virtual ramp control, a new camera-based system, will allow specially-trained operators to keep a better eye on the activity on the airfield.

With the tool, officials can manage flights arriving and departing at FLL.

According to airport officials, FLL is the first airport in the country to implement it.

