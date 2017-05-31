FLL flight canceled after woman refuses to toss her drink

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Spirit Airlines flight was unable to take off, Wednesday, after a passenger refused to toss her alcoholic beverage when boarding the plane.

The flight was scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport headed to Cartagena, Colombia, at about 11 a.m., but there was a maintenance issue that caused a slight delay.

One of the passengers tried to reboard the plane while drinking an alcoholic beverage. When flight attendants told her she couldn’t bring alcohol on the plane, passengers said she pushed her way into a bathroom and stayed there for about 20 to 25 minutes.

“She like threw her drink at one of the people working on the plane,” said a passenger.

The woman did eventually leave the plane, but it took so long to get her off that the pilots had expired their maximum fly time, so they weren’t legally allowed to fly the plane.

“Everybody asked her, ‘Please, get off,’ because we had 10 minutes to push off,” said another passenger. “They were ready to push off, literally ready to push off. She’s the one that stopped the whole thing. When I heard the word ‘sheriff,’ I said, ‘We are not gonna make the 10 minute window,’ but the stewardesses all said if she gets off voluntarily we can push off, and she heard that, and she says, ‘Well, I am not getting off. If I don’t go, nobody does.'”

After the airline failed to secure another flight crew, the flight had to be canceled. Passengers said they were rebooked for a flight Thursday.

The woman was not arrested.

