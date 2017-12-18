Fliers with racial slurs, Nazi symbols posted in Cooper City community

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City community is on edge after residents found racist fliers in the area, Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Anti-Defamation League, residents of the Cascada Isles subdivision of the Monterra neighborhood discovered fliers that contained racial slurs, Nazi symbols and foul language posted throughout the community.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Anti-Defamation League are both investigating.

