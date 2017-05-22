Fleeing gunman hits 2 with car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured after a gunman leaving a scene hit them with a car, Sunday.

Police responded to reports of gunfire along Northwest 18th Avenue and Flagler Terrace. However, when they arrived, they discovered the two victims.

The gunman reportedly drove away, and while leaving, hit the two victims and a car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, while police continue to search for the subject.

No one was shot.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.