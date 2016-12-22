Fleeing burglars hop fence — into police parking lot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida burglary suspects running from police thought they could escape by hopping a fence.

One problem — on the other side was the Boca Raton Police Department parking lot.

Video released by Police Chief Dan Alexander on Thursday shows numerous gun-wielding officers running toward suspects to capture them. Officer Sandra Boonenberg said she and other officers heard the suspects were nearing the station Wednesday, so they went outside in case they were needed.

Yup and we were right here waiting for them! https://t.co/MGsClQFurO — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) December 21, 2016

A neighbor had spotted the two men and a woman burglarizing a house and called police, giving officers a description of the suspects.

When officers tried to stop them, they fled but crashed. The woman surrendered but the men ran from the car into video embarrassment.

They face charges of burglary and grand theft.

