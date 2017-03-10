Flatbed truck, taxi cab collide in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers had to extricate the driver of a taxi cab after, officials said, he collided with a flatbed tractor trailer in Dania Beach, Friday night.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on Southwest 11th Avenue, near Stirling Road.

The left side of the taxi cab was mangled in the accident, trapping the driver inside. Crews had to cut the vehicle’s doors to get him out.

Paramedics transported the taxi cab driver to the hospital, but officials said he was not seriously hurt. The truck driver was not injured.

