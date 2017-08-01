Flash flood warning issued for Eastern Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory for parts of Eastern Miami-Dade, until 5:45 p.m.

Heavy rains pelted the area, causing officials to issue the warning, Tuesday.

A large portion of the warning has been issued over Miami Beach.

The entrance to Interstate 395 at Alton Road showed heavy flooding.

Video submitted by a 7News viewer also showed flood waters creeping up on roads in Miami Beach.

The rough weather even saw lightning strike a diesel truck in Southwest Miami-Dade. However, no injuries were reported in that area.

It is recommended that motorists drive with extreme caution in the heavy rains.

