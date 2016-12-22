Fla. nurse helps deliver baby in McDonald’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Sarasota, Florida nurse stopped in a McDonald’s restaurant hoping to get a quick cup of coffee and ended up helping a woman deliver a baby.

Nurse April Jones heard the screams coming from the restaurant’s bathroom and a man came out of the bathroom last weekend yelling, “She’s pregnant!”

Sarasota television station WWSB reports that the pregnant woman, Cathy Jordan, already was in labor by the time Jones got to the bathroom stall.

Jones placed two jackets on the floor and prepared the mother to push.

The baby boy came out just as paramedics arrived.

Once Jones clamped the umbilical cord and a paramedic cut the cord, the baby boy started breathing.

The newborn named Parker, arriving a month earlier than expected, weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces.

