FIU student develops party-planning app

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A private chef and Florida International University student developed an application to help you plan a party.

Party Tap consolidates all of the best bartenders, photographers and entertainers to make your party a success in one application. And, the best part is, it’s free.

The app currently serves the South Florida area, but is currently looking to expand.

The app is available for both Apple and Android smartphones.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.