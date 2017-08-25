FIU student battling cancer receives $10,000 donation

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A university student fighting cancer had his wish granted in the form of a generous donation, Friday.

The Make-A-Wish organization wrote a $10,000 check to help pay for a year of tuition for 19-year-old Juan Dosio, a sophomore at Florida International University.

Dosio was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I thought I should spend it on what I found most interesting, which is physics and my studies. It’s my passion,” said Dosio.

FIU also surprised Dosio with a scholarship to help cover tuition, books and fees for his junior and senior years at the university.

