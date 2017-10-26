FIU fraternity under investigation following group chat

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fraternity at Florida International University is being investigated after what officials said is a group chat that included talks of illegal drug use, among other subjects.

The Tau Kappa Epsilon is being investigated by FIU Police and the Office of Student Conduct for a group chat that included talk of illegal drug use, religious insults and sharing inappropriate and possibly underage photos of girls.

“We absolutely find it unacceptable,” said Student Affairs Vice President Dr. Larry Lunsford. “To FIU, it’s not us. It doesn’t represent our values.”

Lunsford said the fraternity might even be disbanded. “The ultimate would be kicked off campus,” he said. “We no longer want the group here, and they’re gone for a certain number of years.”

One conversation in the group chat had someone asking, “Does anyone know where I can find the pills that make u better at skewl?”

Student Government President Krista Schmidt said the allegations against the fraternity are troubling. “As a student, I’m very offended by what was said in the screenshots,” said Schmidt. “I’m really happy with the university that they’re taking the proper stance, and they assured us that they are working very hard.”

A member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Alex Baker, sent 7News a statement that reads, “Tau Kappa Epsilon and our Signma-Alpha chapter at FIU are fully cooperating with university officials on their investigation.”

The investigation may lead to criminal charges if the material in the group chat is confirmed to be against campus polices and/or the law.

“We will not tolerate that behavior,” said Lunsford. “That’s a clear message we send to students and parents.”

