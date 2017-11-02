FIU Blue Parking Garage evacuated due to police activity

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have evacuated the Blue Parking Garage at Florida International University due to police activity. The parking garage is located at Modesto Maidique Campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials have asked everyone to stay away until further notice, according to a tweet from the university.

#FIUalert: Evacuate Blue Garage. Everyone stay away until further notice. Police Activity. — FIU (@FIU) November 2, 2017

It is not clear what police are responding to.

