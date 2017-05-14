Fishing tournament held to develop relationship between Miami police, youth

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Florida went fishing, Saturday, all for a good cause.

The first annual Monty Maynia’s Fishing Tournament was held in Coconut Grove, Saturday.

The event was sponsored by Florida Yachts International and the Miami Police Athletic League and Explorer Program.

The program’s mission hopes to develop relationships between Miami Police and local youths, while providing an opportunity to learn about a career in law enforcement.

“This event was absolutely spectacular,” said Ralph Navarro of Florida Yachts International. “All these children had their first boat ride, and they caught their first fish. So it just makes me feel incredible.”

Among the attendees of the event was 7’s own Diana Diaz.

Congrats to this big fish and the 1st Annual Monty's MAYnia Fishing Tournament @fyiyachts #ReelGoodCause A post shared by Diana Diaz (@dianadiazon7) on May 13, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

