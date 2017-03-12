Fishing charter crew catches 200-lb yellowfin tuna

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fishing charter’s big catch attracted a big crowd at Haulover Beach, Sunday.

All eyes were on Captain Ralph and his crew as they hauled in a monstrous yellowfin tuna. They said they were a little more than a mile offshore when the fish took the bait.

Captain Ralph said the mammoth haul did not come easy. “Awesome, fish of a lifetime,” said Captain Ralph. “We had to reel in all the rods, back up on the fish. We hooked the fish at 10 a.m. We didn’t get to boat it until 2 in the afternoon.”

The fish was estimated to be around 200 pounds, making this a catch one that surely won’t ever need to exaggerated.

