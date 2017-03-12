Fishing charter crew catches 200-lb yellowfin tuna

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fishing charter’s big catch attracted a big crowd at Haulover Beach, Sunday.

All eyes were on Captain Ralph and his crew as they hauled in a monstrous yellowfin tuna. They said they were a little more than a mile offshore when the fish took the bait.

Captain Ralph said the mammoth haul did not come easy. “Awesome, fish of a lifetime,” said Captain Ralph. “We had to reel in all the rods, back up on the fish. We hooked the fish at 10 a.m. We didn’t get to boat it until 2 in the afternoon.”

The fish was estimated to be around 200 pounds, making this a catch one that surely won’t ever need to exaggerated.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus