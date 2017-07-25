Fisherman prepare for mini lobster season

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As divers prepare for mini lobster season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to make sure that all participants know the rules for hunting lobsters.

Beginning with lobster size, FWC officials said the lobster’s carapace must be larger than 3 inches. The measurement must also be made in the water.

Undersized lobsters and egg-bearing lobsters are prohibited.

Officials have also instituted a bag limit: six per person, per day in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person, per day for the rest of the state.

“There is no diving for lobsters at night in Monroe County,” said FWC Major Alfredo Escanio. “There is diving for lobsters at night in Miami-Dade County, so we ask the public, whoever’s gonna embark on that activity, be very careful.”

Ahead of mini lobster season, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as well as the U.S. Coast Guard is urging all boaters to be extra cautious.

“There are going to be people in the water, there are going to be flags — may or may not be lit — so they’re gonna be harder to see, so we ask that people would just be mindful of that and exercise extreme caution with regards to a safe speed at nighttime,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Ray Herberling.

The mini season begins at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, and runs until Thursday at midnight.

The regular season begins Aug. 6 and runs until March 31.

To participate, you need a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit.

For more information on the mini season, click here.

