KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Fish and wildlife officers arrested a fisherman off Key West after, they said, he was caught using lobster traps, Thursday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers caught Jeremy Homerston pulling the traps into a commercial boat.

He has been charged with violating fish and wildlife management rules and possession of lobster traps without tags.

