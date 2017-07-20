Fisherman catches 55-pound catfish in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. (WSVN) – A fisherman made a big catch in a South Florida lake.

Nathan Pereira and his friend Bobby have made it a hobby to go from pond to pond and see what they can reel in.

Wednesday morning, the two saw a large catfish in a Kendall lake and knew they had to catch it.

“So I cast out all the way to the end of the lake,” said Pereira.

The fish was hooked and was estimated to be 55 pounds. “This is by far the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” he said. “I go to him to pick him up and was just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.'”

Normally, Pereira catches bass so when the monster fish snagged his line, it was a battle to the finish.

“He went towards the side of the lake down that way, and I started running after him cause he was so big for my rod because I have a little rod for bass,” he said.

He was able to reel it in but had some difficulty bringing the fish out of the water.

The young fisherman said, “My friend goes to get the fish out of the water, but it was too big. He couldn’t get it out of the water.”

The two were eventually able to drag the catfish out of the lake, and that’s when they realized just how big it was.

“I was just in shock because I come to this lake for way smaller fish,” said Pereira. “I didn’t even think catfish even get that big.”

After snapping a few photos and taking some videos, the friends released the fish back into the lake, maybe to see if the two can someday meet again.

“Come back in a couple months, see if it gained a couple pounds,” said Pereira.

Pereira is headed to Minnesota where he will be attending college to play baseball, but he said he’ll take his love of fishing with him and maybe even try ice fishing.

