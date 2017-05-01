First woman Miami Gardens Police chief starts job

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department made history, Monday, as its new police chief began her first day on the job.

Miami-Dade Police Division-Chief Delma Noel-Pratt was named the new police chief in Miami Gardens. She is the first woman to hold that position in the city.

“As I take the helm of the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, it is my responsibility to manufacture and nurture the personnel and skills of my team,” said Noel-Pratt. “These skills, I must assure, are all embodied in my team. As the appointed team leader, I must ensure we have one vision, one mindset, with the full understanding that our duty is to give quality service to the community.”

Noel-Pratt has served in South Florida for nearly 25 years, beginning her career as an officer in 1993.

