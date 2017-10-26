First responders, hospitals gear up to take on fentanyl epidemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers are battling the opioid epidemic on South Florida streets with another drug.

Emergency rooms across South Florida have been flooded with patients suffering from opioid overdoses.

Two people in Broward County die from fentanyl every day. Coming in contact with just a few grains of the drug can cause a person to go into respiratory distress.

Narcan nasal spray has been used to combat fentanyl overdoses.

BSO K9 officers have been required to take Narcan and all first responders will have to carry Narcan on them.

Opioids have been used for pain and anesthesia for years, but now fentanyl is being made in China. It’s being cut into and sold as heroin and other drugs, like cocaine and even marijuana.

A small amount ingested or absorbed through the skin can kill the person it comes in contact with.

Now, dozens of emergency rooms in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are dealing with, what experts call, a community crisis.

“We’re seeing signs of this epidemic every single day,” said director at BSO community programs, David Scharf. “We have about two deaths a day, according to our medical examiner, with dozens of overdoses reported to our emergency rooms every single day. We are extremely concerned about the toxicity levels of the heroin/fentanyl.”

