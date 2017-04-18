First female Miami Gardens Police chief honored by Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials honored the first woman to lead the Miami Gardens Police Department, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Division Chief Delma Noel-Pratt received a proclamation at the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami.

“Thank you, Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Deputy Mayor Russel Benford, for this proclamation,” Noel-Pratt said. “I’m elated to be here before this wonderful audience and this great board of county commissioners.”

Noel-Pratt has served South Florida for nearly 25 years, beginning her career as an officer in 1993.

“Chief, congratulations,” Gimenez said. “I know that the City of Miami Gardens made a great choice in promoting you.”

She will begin her new post on May 1.

