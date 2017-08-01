First 2017 case of sexually-transmitted Zika case confirmed in Central Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed the first case of sexually-transmitted Zika in 2017 in Central Florida.

According to officials, the case was confirmed in Pinellas County. Officials said there is no evidence of transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere else in Florida.

Officials said that while the individual had not traveled, their partner recently traveled to Cuba and had symptoms consistent with Zika. Both went on to test positive for the virus.

Officials want to warn the public to take precautions if you or your partner traveled to an area where Zika is active.

The mosquito-borne illness is especially dangerous for pregnant women and has been linked to serious birth defects.

If a mosquito carrying Zika does bite, it can take up to two weeks to cause symptoms like:

fever

headache

skin rash

joint pain

conjunctivitis, which causes red, irritated eyes

The State Surgeon General has activated a 24-hour Zika hotline in Florida to answer questions and concerns. That number is 855-622-6735.

