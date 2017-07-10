Fireworks incident severely injures 3 children in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three children suffered severe injuries, including one who lost part of his hand, after a Pompano Beach fireworks incident, Sunday night.

According to a Pompano Beach city official, three children — 8 years old, 9 years old and 11 years old — were at McNair Park when firefighters were called regarding a fireworks incident, at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said they found one child who lost part of his hand, another missing fingers and the third suffering burns to his face and chest.

Paramedics took the boys by ground to Broward Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The children remain in unknown condition, Monday.

This incident comes after recent fireworks mishaps, including one man who had fireworks blow up in his hand the day before July 4.

“Just be safe with the situation,” said Elliot Andrews, who injured himself with a firework on July 5. “If anything you light, light it on the ground. Just follow all the instructions and whatever. If it’s not legal, leave it alone.”

