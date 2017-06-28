Firefighters targeted by car burglars in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters were the target of burglars in front of their own station in Little Haiti, Wednesday.

The firefighters’ personal cars and trucks were broken into in their station’s parking lot, located behind a metal gate, according to City of Miami Police.

“Some [firefighters] were here, possibly someone runs during that time, but when they were getting ready to leave this morning they found this unimaginable incident that took place,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “Several windows were busted out, some doors were open, and a lot of personal items were removed.”

Some residents were surprised that the thieves would target the firefighters at their own station.

“It’s surprising that somebody will risk doing that,” said one resident.

Nearby businesses offered words of sympathy and support.

“[We’re] very sorry to hear that because we have some of the firefighters as our customers,” business owner Mathieu Blanc.

“This is devastating to the neighborhood because I’m here every day until 7 o’clock at night, and it’s pretty safe,” said Johanne Goutier, another business owner. “Don’t give up, keep helping people, we are here to support you.”

Authorities are still searching for the burglars.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

