Firefighters shot at while responding to apartment fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two firefighters were shot at while responding to an apartment fire in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire at 13390 N.E. 7th Ave, at around 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

According to officials, the fire was sparked by a dryer in the building’s laundry room.

As crews began to evacuate residents, an adult male tenant on the fourth floor opened fire on firefighters. “Upon attempting to make entry to make sure all the apartments were clear, a handicapped individual shot through the door,” said Miami-Dade Battalion Chief. “None of our firefighters were injured and police are handling that now.”

Officials said no firefighters were struck by bullets and the fire has since been put out.

A neighbor who lives across the hall from the man who opened fire on officials said he was likely confused as to who was at his door. “He’s in a wheelchair and I guess he didn’t want to get up or whatever,” he said. “He probably panicked when they were banging on his door.”

Police are now speaking with that man.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.