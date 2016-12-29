Firefighters save son of fellow firefighter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami firefighter thanked his colleagues at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Thursday, for saving his son’s life, just before Christmas.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Southwest 112th Avenue, last Friday, and found Anthony Villa lying on the ground unconscious.

“He happened to be in cardiac arrest,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Maurice Kemp said, “which, as you know, it doesn’t get any worse than that.”

The fire, started by a stove that was left on, destroyed the home, but Miami-Dade firefighters were able to rescue Anthony and bring him to a hospital.

Anthony recovered, and the firefighters later discovered that the man they had saved is the son of Antonio Villa, a City of Miami firefighter.

“They just did a great job, and I’ll be thankful for the rest of my life for what they did,” Antonio said. “They saved my son, Anthony, and he’s at home resting.”

The firefighter who found Anthony in the smoke, Danny Montanez, has been with MDFR for less than a year.

“The training that I received at the academy here at MDFR is phenomenal, and I was able to put everything in place that I learned,” Montanez said.

Antonio hugged Montanez and the other firefighters who saved his son, Thursday, and thanked them for doing a job he understands well.

“It’s tough to describe that feeling when you go back to the hospital and you see that person talking and thanking you,” Antonio said, “and now I’m on the other side, and they just gave me a great Christmas gift. They did a great job.”

Anthony is expected to make a full recovery.

“When you see everything that had to happen for him to be here, I say it’s a miracle, some good luck, and my guys in the back who did a great job,” Antonio said.

