Firefighters respond to Northeast Miami-Dade apartment fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have responded to a raging three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Flames could be seen engulfing the roof of the two-story aparment buidling at Northeast 189th Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon, at around 1:25 p.m.

It remains unknown if the building was occupied. Besides two ladder trucks, only one car could be seen outside the building.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.