NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in North Miami prompted a response from firefighters, Thursday morning.

Firefighters entering a house full of smoke and flames near Northwest 7th Avenue and 125th Street at around 10:30 a.m.

No one was inside, and officials were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters said the flames started in the laundry room.

